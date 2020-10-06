QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.76 Million

Equities analysts expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to report sales of $74.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QAD’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.60 million and the highest is $77.00 million. QAD posted sales of $77.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full year sales of $300.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $296.05 million to $308.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $320.93 million, with estimates ranging from $309.62 million to $336.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.29. QAD had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.06%.

QADA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised QAD from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QAD in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QADA. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QAD by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of QAD by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of QAD by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QAD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QAD by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QAD stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,289. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $878.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,248.25 and a beta of 1.05. QAD has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $54.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.71%.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

