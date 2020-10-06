QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QCR in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on QCR from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

QCR stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,868. QCR has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $44.76. The company has a market capitalization of $454.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $69.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.81 million. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QCR will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in QCR by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,669,000 after acquiring an additional 49,235 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of QCR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in QCR by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

