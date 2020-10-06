Qitmeer (PMEER) Price Reaches $0.0276 on Major Exchanges

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. Qitmeer has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and $324,767.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qitmeer has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Qitmeer token can now be purchased for about $0.0276 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Allcoin, Coinnest and ZB.COM.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qitmeer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00260397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00035058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00082402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.99 or 0.01503243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00155431 BTC.

Qitmeer Token Profile

Qitmeer’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 tokens. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

Qitmeer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, CoinBene, Coinnest, ZB.COM and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qitmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qitmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.