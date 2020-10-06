Qualigen (NASDAQ:QLGN) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Qualigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.31. Approximately 1,774,239 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,223,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

QLGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Qualigen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Alliance Global Partners raised Qualigen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Get Qualigen alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.43.

Qualigen (NASDAQ:QLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qualigen stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Qualigen at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Qualigen Company Profile (NASDAQ:QLGN)

Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Qualigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.