Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Sequent Asset Management LLC

Sequent Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 4,078.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,416,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $688,621,000 after buying an additional 18,951,374 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,316,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,224,000 after buying an additional 1,567,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 510.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,272,000 after buying an additional 653,843 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 842,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,065,000 after buying an additional 615,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,601,000.

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quanta Services from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.42.

NYSE PWR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.41. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $57.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Quanta Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

