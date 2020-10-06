Quantis Network (QUAN) Trading Up 0.2% This Week

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Quantis Network has a market cap of $4,282.67 and $27.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00264825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00038521 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00088709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.42 or 0.01508663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00164456 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Quantis Network Coin Trading

Quantis Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

