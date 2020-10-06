Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

QDEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Quidel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $251.68 on Friday. Quidel has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $306.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.92 and a 200-day moving average of $183.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.65. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $201.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Quidel will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $595,658.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,120.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Randall J. Steward sold 21,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.31, for a total value of $6,060,037.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,091.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,800 shares of company stock worth $4,270,515 and have sold 28,848 shares worth $8,058,196. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchview Capital LP raised its position in shares of Quidel by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 50,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,275,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quidel by 697.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 104,700 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

