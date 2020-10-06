Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Trading Down 5.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s share price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $9.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Qurate Retail traded as low as $7.21 and last traded at $7.22. 4,610,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 6,417,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,451,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,386,000 after purchasing an additional 167,439 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Qurate Retail by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.50.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

