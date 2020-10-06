Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Trading 7.2% Higher

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) shares traded up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.39. 2,308,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 1,781,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Qutoutiao from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $677.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $203.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.70 million. Qutoutiao had a negative return on equity of 2,417.23% and a negative net margin of 43.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qutoutiao Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Qutoutiao by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 27,427 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Qutoutiao by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Qutoutiao during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in Qutoutiao during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Qutoutiao by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Qutoutiao Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product include Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users.

