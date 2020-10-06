Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) & ACMAT (NYSE:ACMTA) Financial Contrast

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) and ACMAT (OTCMKTS:ACMTA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Radian Group has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACMAT has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Radian Group and ACMAT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radian Group 0 2 5 0 2.71 ACMAT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Radian Group currently has a consensus price target of $23.83, suggesting a potential upside of 44.10%. Given Radian Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Radian Group is more favorable than ACMAT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Radian Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Radian Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of ACMAT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Radian Group and ACMAT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radian Group 30.45% 10.99% 6.27% ACMAT N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Radian Group and ACMAT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radian Group $1.53 billion 2.07 $672.31 million $3.21 5.15 ACMAT $2.75 million 11.38 $740,000.00 N/A N/A

Radian Group has higher revenue and earnings than ACMAT.

Summary

Radian Group beats ACMAT on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors. This segment primarily serves mortgage bankers, commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions and community banks. The Services segment offers mortgage services, including transaction management services, such as loan review, residential mortgage-backed securities securitization and distressed asset reviews, review and valuation services related to single family rental properties, servicer and loan surveillance, and underwriting; real estate services comprising real estate owned asset management, and real estate valuation and brokerage services, as well as software as a service solutions and platforms; and title services that include title insurance products, and title settlement and closing services. This segment provides its mortgage and real estate services to mortgage lenders, financial institutions, mortgage and real estate investors, government entities, and others. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

ACMAT Company Profile

ACMAT Corporation, through its subsidiary, ACSTAR Insurance Company, provides surety bonds primarily for construction contractors in the United States. The company offers surety bonds for prime, sub-prime, specialty trade, environmental, asbestos, and lead abatement contractors, as well as for miscellaneous obligations. It also offers miscellaneous surety comprising workers' compensation, supply, subdivision, and license and permit bonds. ACMAT Corporation was founded in 1950 and is based in Farmington, Connecticut.

