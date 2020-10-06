Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Stock Price Down 3%

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX)’s stock price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110.02 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 114 ($1.49). 193,379 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 128,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.54).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ramsdens in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 134.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 135.27. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking Loans, Precious Metals Buying, and Jewellery Retail. The company offers foreign currency exchange, and pawnbroking and related financial services.

