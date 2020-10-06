Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Thomas E. Schodorf Sells 250 Shares

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $14,987.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rapid7 stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,383. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,384,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,686,000 after acquiring an additional 118,577 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,651,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,872,000 after acquiring an additional 400,001 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,711,000 after acquiring an additional 51,660 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,712,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,353,000 after buying an additional 64,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 17.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,173,000 after buying an additional 199,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Rapid7 from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.77.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

