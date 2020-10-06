Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Shares Up 8.9%

Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAVE)’s share price shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.51. 1,992,624 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 555% from the average session volume of 304,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The firm has a market cap of $7.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants segments. The company's buffet restaurants are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services.

