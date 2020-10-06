Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading Down 15.8% This Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $4,288.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00264825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00038521 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00088709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.42 or 0.01508663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00164456 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,283,079,499 tokens. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol's official website is www.ravenprotocol.com .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

