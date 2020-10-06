Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.14.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

NYSE:RJF traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.16. 706,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Raymond James has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $102.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.62.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,390,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,470,000 after buying an additional 1,255,195 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,613,000 after buying an additional 708,196 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 739,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,877,000 after buying an additional 318,072 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,732,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,576,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

