RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RICK. TheStreet downgraded RCI Hospitality from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on RCI Hospitality from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

RICK opened at $22.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.78. RCI Hospitality has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.05). RCI Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 6.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 87.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 7.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 20.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 9.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 13.6% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

