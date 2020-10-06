RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Trading 12.9% Higher

Shares of RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK) traded up 12.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.49. 2,170,301 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 258% from the average session volume of 605,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%. The firm had revenue of $40.42 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RealNetworks stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 469.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,484 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.21% of RealNetworks worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

RealNetworks, Inc provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

