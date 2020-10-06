Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) CTO Sells $251,450.00 in Stock

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $251,450.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 110,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,004.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bridget Frey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Bridget Frey sold 14,980 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $645,937.60.

Shares of Redfin stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $53.01. 922,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.62 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01. Redfin Corp has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $55.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $213.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.78 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. Research analysts forecast that Redfin Corp will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDFN. BofA Securities cut Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. 140166 cut Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Redfin from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Redfin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Redfin by 1,772.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Redfin by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Redfin in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Redfin by 63.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Redfin in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

