Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Joseph L. Goldstein Sells 9,212 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 9,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $5,527,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

REGN stock traded down $23.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $581.64. 1,723,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,121. The company has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $279.22 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $581.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $577.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 56 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 63 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $400.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $594.56.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

