Remme Hits Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Remme has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $134,026.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Remme has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Remme token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kuna, Tidex and DEx.top.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020315 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00043141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009455 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.64 or 0.04828216 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00057453 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00032174 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 995,615,826 tokens. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official website is remme.io

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, DEx.top, Tidex, Gate.io and Kuna. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

