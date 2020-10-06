renBTC (RENBTC) Price Reaches $10,850.88 on Top Exchanges

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last week, renBTC has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One renBTC token can now be bought for approximately $10,850.88 or 1.00703450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $276.19 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get renBTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00264160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00038616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00088839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.41 or 0.01507258 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00164279 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC’s total supply is 25,453 tokens. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io

renBTC Token Trading

renBTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.