ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Shares Up 23.9%

Shares of ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) shot up 23.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.64. 6,371,681 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,252% from the average session volume of 270,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SOL. HC Wainwright began coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get ReneSola alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $81.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ReneSola Ltd. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ReneSola Company Profile (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.