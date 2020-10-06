Renren (NYSE:RENN) Trading 6.4% Higher

Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $4.01. 341,326 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 202,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.14.

About Renren (NYSE:RENN)

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

