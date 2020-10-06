Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

OTCMKTS:RTOKY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.32. 27,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.54. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

