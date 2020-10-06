Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives $139.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.50.

RGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 45,351 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.20, for a total transaction of $6,721,018.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,300,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.90, for a total value of $470,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,512.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,446 shares of company stock worth $7,960,099 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 48.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 87.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGEN traded up $11.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.80. 853,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,083. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.52, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.12. Repligen has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.05. The company has a current ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $87.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.11 million. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

