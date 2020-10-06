ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider David Pendarvis Sells 5,919 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $1,006,644.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,157,933.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Pendarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 3rd, David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.52, for a total value of $1,050,740.88.

NYSE:RMD traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.65. 431,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,913. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.92. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $208.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.36.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in ResMed by 1.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 27.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 50.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 40,264 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 11.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

