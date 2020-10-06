Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) PT Raised to $4.00

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $3.25 to $4.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

RFP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $3.75 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.31.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

RFP opened at $5.00 on Friday. Resolute Forest Products has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $430.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, SVP John Lafave sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 159,298 shares in the company, valued at $780,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFP. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 27.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 252.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 88,529 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 8.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 658,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.