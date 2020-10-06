Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Insider Sells $41,353.20 in Stock

Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) insider Peter Heerma sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $41,353.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter Heerma also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Retrophin alerts:

On Monday, October 5th, Peter Heerma sold 2,188 shares of Retrophin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $42,337.80.

RTRX stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.16. The stock had a trading volume of 394,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,725. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.74. Retrophin Inc has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $21.92.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $48.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 49.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Retrophin Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Retrophin from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BofA Securities started coverage on Retrophin in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Retrophin in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Retrophin in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTRX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Retrophin by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 14,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 335.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,228 shares in the last quarter.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.