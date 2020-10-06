Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Trading 5.2% Higher

Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) shot up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.43 and last traded at $20.16. 394,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 429,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RTRX shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Retrophin in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Retrophin in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Retrophin from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Retrophin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). The company had revenue of $48.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 49.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Retrophin Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Retrophin news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $27,885.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,473 shares in the company, valued at $417,773.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,425 shares of company stock worth $317,174. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTRX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Retrophin by 6.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 595,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,155,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Retrophin by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after buying an additional 57,292 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Retrophin during the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retrophin by 14.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 684,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 1,075.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 45,197 shares during the period.

Retrophin Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

