Reviewing Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) & El Pollo LoCo (NYSE:LOCO)

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) and Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get El Pollo LoCo alerts:

This table compares El Pollo LoCo and Brinker International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio El Pollo LoCo $442.33 million 1.33 $24.90 million $0.75 21.84 Brinker International $3.08 billion 0.63 $24.40 million $1.71 25.12

El Pollo LoCo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brinker International. El Pollo LoCo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brinker International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.1% of El Pollo LoCo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Brinker International shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of El Pollo LoCo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Brinker International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for El Pollo LoCo and Brinker International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score El Pollo LoCo 0 1 3 0 2.75 Brinker International 0 11 13 0 2.54

El Pollo LoCo presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.48%. Brinker International has a consensus target price of $41.86, indicating a potential downside of 2.53%. Given Brinker International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brinker International is more favorable than El Pollo LoCo.

Volatility and Risk

El Pollo LoCo has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brinker International has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares El Pollo LoCo and Brinker International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets El Pollo LoCo 4.48% 10.44% 4.01% Brinker International 0.80% -12.07% 2.68%

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products. As of May 2, 2019, it had approximately 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. The company was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.