Reviewing India Globalization Capital (NYSE:IGC) and Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NYSE:ITRN)

India Globalization Capital (NYSE:IGC) and Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

India Globalization Capital has a beta of 3.03, meaning that its stock price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares India Globalization Capital and Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio India Globalization Capital $4.07 million 11.13 -$7.32 million N/A N/A Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) $279.33 million 1.12 $6.89 million $1.58 9.29

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) has higher revenue and earnings than India Globalization Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for India Globalization Capital and Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score India Globalization Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.99%. Given Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) is more favorable than India Globalization Capital.

Profitability

This table compares India Globalization Capital and Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets India Globalization Capital -259.99% -25.02% -23.19% Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) -3.45% 21.07% 8.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.7% of India Globalization Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of India Globalization Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) beats India Globalization Capital on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About India Globalization Capital

India Globalization Capital, Inc. purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts. The company also develops cannabinoid-based products and therapies, such as Hyalolex for the treatment of patients from anxiety, agitation, dementia, depression, and sleep disorder diseases; and Serosapse for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. In addition, it offers offer extraction, distillation, tolling, and white labeling services under the Holi Hemp brand; and hemp crude extracts, hemp isolates, and hemp distillates. The company operates in the United States, India, and Hong Kong. India Globalization Capital, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Potomac, Maryland.

About Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. It also offers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance, including the provision of traffic reports and directions, as well as information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities; and Connect, an Android platform based car service that provides access to Android market applications and various services through manufacturer interface. This segment serves insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels, and private subscribers. The company's Wireless Communications Products segment provides Base Site, a radio receiver that includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders, and to control centers; Control Center, a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations, and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and SMART, a portable transmitter installed in vehicles that sends a signal to the base site enabling the location of vehicles, equipment, or an individual. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 180,000 end-users through 38,000 corporate customers. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Azor, Israel.

