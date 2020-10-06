Reviewing Noble Energy (NBL) & Its Peers

Noble Energy (NASDAQ: NBL) is one of 231 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Noble Energy to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Noble Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Energy -143.15% -1.41% -0.54% Noble Energy Competitors -93.63% 42.68% -0.54%

Noble Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Noble Energy pays out -22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.9% and pay out 34.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Noble Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Noble Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Noble Energy has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noble Energy’s competitors have a beta of 2.14, meaning that their average share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Noble Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Noble Energy Competitors 2697 9918 13479 443 2.44

Noble Energy currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.47%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 86.66%. Given Noble Energy’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Noble Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Noble Energy and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Energy $4.44 billion -$1.51 billion -24.17 Noble Energy Competitors $8.54 billion $422.97 million 6.47

Noble Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Noble Energy. Noble Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Noble Energy competitors beat Noble Energy on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company also owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. Its assets are located in the US onshore unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins in the Eastern Mediterranean and off the west coast of Africa. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 2,050 million barrels oil equivalent of total proved reserves. Noble Energy, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

