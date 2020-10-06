Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Up 5.7%

Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.06. 344,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 386,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBBN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ribbon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $589.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $210.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 10,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $44,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,831.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $242,300 over the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 39.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 300,421 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 141.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 42,614 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 63.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 137,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 53,405 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 11.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 257,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 25,939 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

