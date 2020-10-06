RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.40 Million

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0607 or 0.00000574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $3.40 million and $75,869.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00260397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00035058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00082402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.99 or 0.01503243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00155431 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 55,969,847 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

RING X PLATFORM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars.

