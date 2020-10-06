RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded RISE Education Cayman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.00.

RISE Education Cayman stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25. RISE Education Cayman has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $352.36 million, a P/E ratio of -34.72 and a beta of 1.56.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.35 million during the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in RISE Education Cayman by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RISE Education Cayman by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RISE Education Cayman by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,648,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after purchasing an additional 177,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

