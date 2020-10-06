RMG Acquisition (NYSE:RMG) Stock Price Down 9.8%

RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) shares traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.37. 5,725,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,721% from the average session volume of 149,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49.

Get RMG Acquisition alerts:

In other RMG Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 117,668 shares of RMG Acquisition stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $1,271,991.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,002.

RMG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the diversified resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals, and power sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.