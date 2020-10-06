Robert Scott Jones Sells 1,598 Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.86, for a total transaction of $181,948.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Scott Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alteryx alerts:

On Tuesday, September 8th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $171,093.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,138 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total transaction of $137,971.12.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Robert Scott Jones sold 2,738 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.60, for a total transaction of $483,530.80.

On Thursday, July 30th, Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.17, for a total transaction of $700,596.22.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded up $32.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.96. 11,418,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.73 and its 200 day moving average is $129.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.44, a P/E/G ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.10. Alteryx Inc has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.11 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. Alteryx’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Alteryx by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Alteryx by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Alteryx by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 19,960 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.07.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.