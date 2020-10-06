Robert W. Baird Increases Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $340.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twilio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $277.65.

TWLO opened at $283.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.20 and a beta of 1.60. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $295.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.62.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total value of $5,067,375.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total transaction of $479,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,018 shares of company stock valued at $38,746,621 in the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,614 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 61.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,888 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 18.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,075,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,619,000 after purchasing an additional 803,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 158.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,012,000 after purchasing an additional 757,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

