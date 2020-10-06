Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 376.62.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 385 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a CHF 390 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

Get Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine alerts:

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.