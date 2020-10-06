Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RYCEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Panmure Gordon cut Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, AlphaValue lowered Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.14. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

