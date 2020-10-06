Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $0.20 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from $0.10 to $0.15 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.15.

Trevali Mining stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

