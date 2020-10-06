Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 152.22 ($1.99).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 117.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 129.15. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1.19 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.20.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

