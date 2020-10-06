Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Rating Increased to Speculative Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has C$6.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$2.60.

Separately, Eight Capital lifted their target price on Rupert Resources from C$3.45 to C$3.55 in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of RUP opened at C$5.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $559.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Rupert Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.53 and a 52 week high of C$5.66.

In related news, insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,791,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,167,200. Insiders have sold a total of 23,100 shares of company stock valued at $84,915 in the last 90 days.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and a 100% interest in the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

