Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.27

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.27 and last traded at $48.50, with a volume of 7498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.70.

RUSHB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.52. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUSHB. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,277 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

