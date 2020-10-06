Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RWEOY. Societe Generale downgraded Rwe Ag Sp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rwe Ag Sp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Rwe Ag Sp alerts:

Shares of Rwe Ag Sp stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. Rwe Ag Sp has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Rwe Ag Sp had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 69.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rwe Ag Sp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Rwe Ag Sp

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rwe Ag Sp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rwe Ag Sp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.