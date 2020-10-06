Ryan M. Scott Sells 842 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $113,931.02. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,251.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ ETSY traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,729,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,131. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.98 and a 200 day moving average of $92.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36. Etsy Inc has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $141.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $428.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.37 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Etsy by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,003,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Etsy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,921,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,304,000 after purchasing an additional 127,428 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Etsy by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,322 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Etsy by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,326,000 after purchasing an additional 924,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Etsy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,476,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 270,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETSY. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Etsy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.27.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

