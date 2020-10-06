SafeCapital (SCAP) Tops One Day Volume of $2.01 Million

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. SafeCapital has a market cap of $238,430.51 and $2.01 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001215 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 198,681.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00296613 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00398450 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00019251 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00013041 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007665 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00009997 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000271 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

