SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.29 and last traded at $64.12. Approximately 1,465,706 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 934,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.15.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.84.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.64. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.63.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.54% and a negative net margin of 6,869.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 62.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 731,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,437,000 after acquiring an additional 281,800 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 161.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 44.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

