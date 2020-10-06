Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) will announce $83.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.00 million and the lowest is $83.00 million. Sailpoint Technologies reported sales of $75.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will report full-year sales of $343.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $345.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $380.70 million, with estimates ranging from $362.00 million to $400.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sailpoint Technologies.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $92.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $24.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,403.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $569,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,251,237.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,900 shares of company stock worth $4,171,240 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000.

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.49. 2,517,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,497. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,137.53 and a beta of 2.20. Sailpoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $47.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

