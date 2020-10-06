Salt Lake Potash (LON:SO4) Shares Up 0.9%

Salt Lake Potash Ltd (LON:SO4)’s share price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27.50 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.36). 250,255 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 244,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.25 ($0.36).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 27.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.94, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Salt Lake Potash Company Profile (LON:SO4)

Salt Lake Potash Limited, formerly Wildhorse Energy Limited, is a mineral exploration company. The Company’s principal activities include exploration and development of resource projects. Its segments include United States of America and Australia Potash. It holds a range of salt lake brine projects (Projects) in Western Australia, South Australia and the Northern Territory.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Salt Lake Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salt Lake Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.